Heisman Watch after Week 3 of college football

The Heisman Trophy is starting to get a bit of separation this week, and some elite performances moved the odds even further.

Stock Up

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The son of the coach was part of Deion Sanders luggage on his trip to Boulder. And he is Louis.

With the Buffaloes down eight, a magical 120-yard drive with under two minutes to go against Colorado State (yes, 120 yards thanks to penalties), followed by a 43-35 double overtime win, gives Sanders yet another signature moment in this improbable season. Sanders finished 38-47 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Another lights-out performance from the Indiana transfer, as he was 27-35 for a whopping 473 yards and four touchdowns against Michigan State. Penix takes over the No. 2 spot on the odds board, as an idle USC has Caleb Williams still in command.

Stock Down

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

A nasty hit in the first half saw the only two-way player in the Heisman race take a nasty hit, and he was taken to an area hospital. His presence was missed on both sides of the ball, but Hunter was also taken off the odds board as well.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

An escape from Boston is not what you want from a team that’s a four-score favorite on the road, but FSU had to hang on for a 31-29 win over BC on Saturday. The senior was 16-24 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but he fell from +900 to +1500 on the odds board. But a solid performance vs. Clemson next week could go a long way to securing his spot in New York City.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 3 from DraftKings Sportsbook: