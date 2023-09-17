 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 3 of college football

USC’s Caleb Williams leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 3. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Collin Sherwin
The Heisman Trophy is starting to get a bit of separation this week, and some elite performances moved the odds even further.

Stock Up

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The son of the coach was part of Deion Sanders luggage on his trip to Boulder. And he is Louis.

With the Buffaloes down eight, a magical 120-yard drive with under two minutes to go against Colorado State (yes, 120 yards thanks to penalties), followed by a 43-35 double overtime win, gives Sanders yet another signature moment in this improbable season. Sanders finished 38-47 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Another lights-out performance from the Indiana transfer, as he was 27-35 for a whopping 473 yards and four touchdowns against Michigan State. Penix takes over the No. 2 spot on the odds board, as an idle USC has Caleb Williams still in command.

Stock Down

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

A nasty hit in the first half saw the only two-way player in the Heisman race take a nasty hit, and he was taken to an area hospital. His presence was missed on both sides of the ball, but Hunter was also taken off the odds board as well.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

An escape from Boston is not what you want from a team that’s a four-score favorite on the road, but FSU had to hang on for a 31-29 win over BC on Saturday. The senior was 16-24 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but he fell from +900 to +1500 on the odds board. But a solid performance vs. Clemson next week could go a long way to securing his spot in New York City.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 3 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Odds After Week 3, September 17

Player School Odds
Caleb Williams USC +380
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +600
Quinn Ewers Texas +700
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +1200
Jordan Travis Florida State +1500
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +1800
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +2200
Jayden Daniels LSU +2200
Bo Nix Oregon +2500
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +2800
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +3000
Kyle McCord Ohio State +3000
Drew Allar Penn State +3500
Drake Maye North Carolina +3500
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +4000
Blake Corum Michigan +5000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +5000
Joe Milton Tennessee +6000
Carson Beck Georgia +6000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +6500
Jalon Daniels Kansas +7500
Keon Coleman Florida State +7500
Brock Bowers Georgia +7500
Cade Klubnik Clemson +8000
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State +8000
Riley Leonard Duke +8000
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas +9000
Spencer Rattler South Carolina +9000
Dante Moore UCLA +9000
Conner Weigman Texas A&M +9000
Omarion Hampton North Carolina +10000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +10000
Malik Nabers LSU +10000
Will Shipley Clemson +10000
Zachariah Branch USC +10000
Cameron Ward Washington State +10000
Will Howard Kansas State +10000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +10000
Emeka Egbuka Ohio State +10000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +12000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +12000
Ty Simpson Alabama +12000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +12000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +12000
Jase McClellan Alabama +12000
Xavier Worthy Texas +15000
Devin Leary Kentucky +15000
Johnny Wilson Florida State +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +15000
Harold Perkins Jr. LSU +15000
Braelon Allen Wisconsin +15000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +15000
Cade McNamara Iowa +15000
Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin +15000
Trey Benson Florida State +15000
Cameron Rising Utah +20000
Carson Steele UCLA +20000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +20000
Graham Mertz Florida +20000
Chandler Morris TCU +20000
Trey Sanders TCU +20000
Brady Cook Missouri +30000
Emory Jones Cincinnati +30000
Austin Reed Western Kentucky +30000
Jayden de Laura Arizona +30000
Hudson Card Purdue +30000
JT Daniels Rice +30000
Jack Plummer Louisville +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000
Tyler Shough Texas Tech +30000
Devin Neal Kansas +30000
Brennan Armstrong NC State +30000
Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina +30000
Will Rogers Mississippi State +30000
Raheim Sanders Arkansas +30000
Kedon Slovis BYU +30000

