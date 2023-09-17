Heisman Watch after Week 3 of college football

The Heisman Trophy is starting to get a bit of separation this week, and some elite performances moved the odds even further.
Stock Up
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The son of the coach was part of Deion Sanders luggage on his trip to Boulder. And he is Louis.
With the Buffaloes down eight, a magical 120-yard drive with under two minutes to go against Colorado State (yes, 120 yards thanks to penalties), followed by a 43-35 double overtime win, gives Sanders yet another signature moment in this improbable season. Sanders finished 38-47 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Another lights-out performance from the Indiana transfer, as he was 27-35 for a whopping 473 yards and four touchdowns against Michigan State. Penix takes over the No. 2 spot on the odds board, as an idle USC has Caleb Williams still in command.
Stock Down
Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
A nasty hit in the first half saw the only two-way player in the Heisman race take a nasty hit, and he was taken to an area hospital. His presence was missed on both sides of the ball, but Hunter was also taken off the odds board as well.
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
An escape from Boston is not what you want from a team that’s a four-score favorite on the road, but FSU had to hang on for a 31-29 win over BC on Saturday. The senior was 16-24 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but he fell from +900 to +1500 on the odds board. But a solid performance vs. Clemson next week could go a long way to securing his spot in New York City.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 3 from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Heisman Odds After Week 3, September 17
|Player
|School
|Odds
|Player
|School
|Odds
|Caleb Williams
|USC
|+380
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Washington
|+600
|Quinn Ewers
|Texas
|+700
|Sam Hartman
|Notre Dame
|+1200
|Jordan Travis
|Florida State
|+1500
|Shedeur Sanders
|Colorado
|+1800
|J.J. McCarthy
|Michigan
|+2200
|Jayden Daniels
|LSU
|+2200
|Bo Nix
|Oregon
|+2500
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Ohio State
|+2800
|Dillon Gabriel
|Oklahoma
|+3000
|Kyle McCord
|Ohio State
|+3000
|Drew Allar
|Penn State
|+3500
|Drake Maye
|North Carolina
|+3500
|Tyler Van Dyke
|Miami FL
|+4000
|Blake Corum
|Michigan
|+5000
|Audric Estime
|Notre Dame
|+5000
|Joe Milton
|Tennessee
|+6000
|Carson Beck
|Georgia
|+6000
|D.J. Uiagalelei
|Oregon State
|+6500
|Jalon Daniels
|Kansas
|+7500
|Keon Coleman
|Florida State
|+7500
|Brock Bowers
|Georgia
|+7500
|Cade Klubnik
|Clemson
|+8000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Ohio State
|+8000
|Riley Leonard
|Duke
|+8000
|K.J. Jefferson
|Arkansas
|+9000
|Spencer Rattler
|South Carolina
|+9000
|Dante Moore
|UCLA
|+9000
|Conner Weigman
|Texas A&M
|+9000
|Omarion Hampton
|North Carolina
|+10000
|MarShawn Lloyd
|USC
|+10000
|Malik Nabers
|LSU
|+10000
|Will Shipley
|Clemson
|+10000
|Zachariah Branch
|USC
|+10000
|Cameron Ward
|Washington State
|+10000
|Will Howard
|Kansas State
|+10000
|Nicholas Singleton
|Penn State
|+10000
|Emeka Egbuka
|Ohio State
|+10000
|Jaxson Dart
|Ole Miss
|+12000
|Donovan Edwards
|Michigan
|+12000
|Ty Simpson
|Alabama
|+12000
|Jalen Milroe
|Alabama
|+12000
|Quinshon Judkins
|Ole Miss
|+12000
|Jase McClellan
|Alabama
|+12000
|Xavier Worthy
|Texas
|+15000
|Devin Leary
|Kentucky
|+15000
|Johnny Wilson
|Florida State
|+15000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|Maryland
|+15000
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|LSU
|+15000
|Braelon Allen
|Wisconsin
|+15000
|Dominic Lovett
|Georgia
|+15000
|Cade McNamara
|Iowa
|+15000
|Tanner Mordecai
|Wisconsin
|+15000
|Trey Benson
|Florida State
|+15000
|Cameron Rising
|Utah
|+20000
|Carson Steele
|UCLA
|+20000
|Armoni Goodwin
|LSU
|+20000
|Graham Mertz
|Florida
|+20000
|Chandler Morris
|TCU
|+20000
|Trey Sanders
|TCU
|+20000
|Brady Cook
|Missouri
|+30000
|Emory Jones
|Cincinnati
|+30000
|Austin Reed
|Western Kentucky
|+30000
|Jayden de Laura
|Arizona
|+30000
|Hudson Card
|Purdue
|+30000
|JT Daniels
|Rice
|+30000
|Jack Plummer
|Louisville
|+30000
|Michael Pratt
|Tulane
|+30000
|Tyler Shough
|Texas Tech
|+30000
|Devin Neal
|Kansas
|+30000
|Brennan Armstrong
|NC State
|+30000
|Grayson McCall
|Coastal Carolina
|+30000
|Will Rogers
|Mississippi State
|+30000
|Raheim Sanders
|Arkansas
|+30000
|Kedon Slovis
|BYU
|+30000