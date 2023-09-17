Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 26

Congratulations: With just two weekends left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either deep into your fantasy playoffs or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: outfielders.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 26 outfield targets

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 4.1%

Crow-Armstrong — one of the best outfield prospects in baseball, and No. 12 overall per MLB Pipeline — hasn’t done a ton at the plate in limited action since being called up for his MLB debut this past week, but give it time. The former first-round pick of the Mets (he was sent to Chicago in the Javy Baez trade) is elite defensively, and that upgrade on Mike Tauchman should ensure that he’s in the lineup more often than not down the stretch. Crow-Armstrong does have a very aggressive approach at the plate, but he made it work at every level of the Minors — he slashed .271/.350/.479 with six homers and 10 steals in 34 games at Triple-A — and his athleticism gives him a ton of steals upside once he does get on base. Players like this don’t become available on the wire too often.

Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

Roster percentage: 2.5%

Speaking of top outfield prospects: Kjerstad finally got his chance in Baltimore this past week after laying waste to two levels of the Minors with a .303/.376/.528 slash line. Then, in his first career big-league start, MLB Pipeline’s No. 24 prospect did this:

Heston Kjerstad's first hit in the Majors is a homer! pic.twitter.com/utJ5U01G4v — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2023

That’s a well-located Zach Eflin cutter that Kjerstad pulled his hands in and drove out to right-center — not an easy feat, and a testament to the strength and bat speed that made him the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft following a star career at Arkansas. Kjerstad will probably always be power over hit, but the power is prodigious, and he should kick in a few steals as well. This is one of the best pure bats in the Minors, and the O’s didn’t call him up to ride the bench.

Jacob Young, OF, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 0.4%

Young doesn’t have nearly the pedigree of PCA or Kjerstad, but he could still be very useful for your fantasy squads — especially if you’re in need of steals this time of year. Young hits at the bottom of the order, but he’s locked himself into a near-everyday role in the Nationals lineup, and he’s already swiped six bags over his first 20 games. Don’t expect any power here — Young has just eight homers in 263 Minor League games — but if he can get on base consistently in the Majors, Washington will let him run wild.

Edward Olivares, OF, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 2.6%

I’ve been an Olivares fan for years now, decrying the Royals for never just handing him an everyday job and letting him hit. He’s started nine of the team’s last 11 games, though, and he’s taking full advantage with a .371/.421/.800 slash line and four homers over that span. He’s up to 10 homers and nine steals on the year in just 346 plate appearances; this is a guy who has legit 20/20 potential if he ever landed a starting role somewhere — he’s got 19 homers and 18 steals in 101 career games at Triple-A — and he’s got a ton of potential when he’s hot.