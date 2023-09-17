Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 26

Congratulations: With just two weekends left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either deep into your fantasy playoffs or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the corner infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 26 corner infield targets

Elehuris Montero, 1B/3B, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 2.4%

The C.J. Cron trade slotted Montero in as Colorado’s full-time first baseman, and he’s taken the job and run with it. He started September with hits in 12 of his first 15 games, good for a .381/.471/.619 slash line, with two homers and four doubles — and more importantly, only 11 Ks in 51 plate appearances. Cutting down his strikeout rate is key; Montero has all the strength in the world, and if he makes this much contact consistently, the sky is the limit. Plus, anyone getting regular playing time at Coors Field is worth a speculative add at least.

Willi Castro, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Minnesota Twins

Roster percentage: 6.0%

Castro is a flawed player, but this is fantasy baseball, not real life — and in fantasy, the utility player is among the most reliable sources of speed you’re going to find this time of year. Castro’s defensive versatility and hot bat — he’s hitting .333/.370/.595 since the calendar flipped to September — have turned him into an every-day player for the beleaguered Twins, and his speed is obvious: He’s swiped 31 bags in just 113 games this year, a pace of 45 over a full season. Castro will continue to run wild as long as he’s seeing regular at-bats and getting on base at a steady clip.

Oswald Peraza, 3B/SS, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 1.6%

All the attention has gone to Anthony Volpe and, recently, Jasson Dominguez, but don’t sleep on another Baby Bomber getting extended run this September. Peraza is New York’s full-time third baseman now that Josh Donaldson has finally been jettisoned, and the former top prospect is making the most of the chance — with hits in 11 of his last 12 and a .356/.356/.533 slash line over that span. The 23-year-old was solid all year in the Minors, slashing .268/.357/.479 with 14 homers and 16 steals in just 63 games at Triple-A and causing all of New York to wonder why he was whiling away on the farm rather than helping the big club.

Seth Brown, 1B/OF, Oakland Athletics

Roster percentage: 3.3%

Brown was a draft-time sleeper after quietly hitting 25 homers and swiping 11 bags last season. An early injury derailed his 2023, but Brown is finally back healthy — and hitting cleanup just about every day (against righties, at least) for an A’s team that doesn’t have any better options at this point. Brown is taking full advantage of the extra run, hitting .344/.417/.594 with five doubles and a homer since the start of September — and, encouragingly, improving his contact rate and striking out far less. We know what kind of power Brown brings to the table when he’s right, and there aren’t a ton of them getting regular playing time and still sitting on the waiver wire with weeks remaining in the season.