Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, September 17

With less than three weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Sunday, September 17 is equal parts promising and perilous, with only a couple of slam dunks but lots of high-risk, high-reward names and plenty of under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, September 17

Pitchers to stream

Jose Quintana, New York Mets — Quintana has fired seven quality starts in his last nine, and one of the ones that didn’t earn that designation was last time out — in which he still allowed just two runs on five hits over five innings against the Diamondbacks. The Reds really aren’t too scary right now, especially not against left-handed pitching (Elly De La Cruz has sat against most southpaws lately), and if Quintana has his pinpoint command working again, he should cruise here.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Williams has a bit of a lower floor than maybe you’d like, but if you need to chase strikeouts at this point in the year, look no further. The top prospect has flashed big-time upside in his first MLB season, albeit with big-time command issues. When he has control of his fastball, slider and curve, though, the results have been impressive — he has two instances of double-digit Ks — and he’s given up just four runs across his last 12 innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, September 17.