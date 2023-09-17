Top fantasy baseball catcher waiver pickups for Week 26

Congratulations: With just two weekends left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either deep into your fantasy playoffs or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. First up: catcher.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 26 catcher targets

Logan O’Hoppe, C, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 9.2%

O’Hoppe looked like an early AL Rookie of the Year contender before a shoulder injury short-circuited his breakout. Months later, the former top prospect is back healthy, and he’s finishing the season strong: O’Hoppe launched three homers this week, raising his slugging percentage on the year to .482. Again, this is a top-100 prospect who was slashing .283/.339/.547 when he went down on April 20; he hit at every level of the Minors, he sure looks like he’s going to hit in the Majors, and the Angels have every incentive to give him as much playing time as he can handle over the last two weeks.

Shea Langeliers, C, Oakland Athletics

Roster percentage: 4.5%

Speaking of former top prospects hitting homers: Langeliers has hit three this week as well, to go along with a .278/.300/.833 slash line. He strikes out a fair amount and can be a bit all-or-nothing, but his power potential is obvious (85th-percentile barrel rate), and he’s been much more all than nothing of late:

Langeliers’ swing is geared to go deep, and he’s exactly the kind of player who can make an outsized difference if he gets hot at the right time — especially if you’re in need of cheap homers, and really, who isn’t.

Luis Campusano, C, San Diego Padres

Roster percentage: 1.5%

Gary Sanchez’s wrist fracture has cleared the way for Campusano to be San Diego’s primary catcher this month, and the 24-year-old is taking full advantage: .296/.356/.463 with two homers and 12 RBI over his last 17 games (14 starts). He’s got his season long numbers up to .301/.338/.478 with six homers and 25 RBI in just 42 games, and his minuscule K rate is proof of his solid approach at the plate. Plus, getting to hit behind Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts isn’t a bad place to be.