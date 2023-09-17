Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks on Sunday, September 17

The Chicago Cubs (78-71) look to snap out of their tail spin in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72). First pitch from Chase Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Rookie Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA) takes the bump for the Cubs, while Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA) gets the nod for the Diamondbacks. Chicago has dropped the first two games of this series.

The Cubs enter as slight favorites at -118 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona is priced at -102. The run total is set at 9.5.

Cubs-Diamondbacks picks: Sunday, September 17

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 3B Jeimer Candelario (back), RP Michael Fulmer (forearm), RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Brandon Hughes (knee)

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), OF Dominic Fletcher (finger), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Austin Adams (ankle), RP Drey Jameson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Wicks vs. Ryne Nelson

Wicks has been stellar since being called up at the end of August. In four starts, Wicks is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. He’s went at least five innings in all four starts and has yet to give up more than two runs. This Cubs team needed that boost to their rotation in the middle of their playoff push and they got just that.

Nelson has not been great for the Diamondbacks all season. He has been bad as of late as well. In his last seven starts, Nelson is 2-3 with a 7.07 ERA. The Diamondbacks are in need of a strong start here as this is their biggest series of the year. They’ve already taken two from the Cubs, but a sweep would be stellar.

Over/Under pick

I have a feeling this will be a low-scoring game. Both of these teams need this win and the pitchers will have to be locked in. I lean towards the Cubs and they’re going with the much better pitcher. If Wicks can go six innings giving up two runs or less, there is a good chance this one goes under.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have the better pitcher on the mound and I will go with them. They have lost four straight games and that’s been bad for their playoff chances. They’re still the No. 2 team in the NL Wild Card chase, but they’re in trouble if they drop this one. Expect a low scoring win from Chicago here.

Pick: Cubs -118