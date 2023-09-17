Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Mariners on Sunday, September 17

A day after clinching the NL West for the 10th time in 11 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) wrap up their weekend series with the Seattle Mariners (81-67) on Sunday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on MLB Network. Shelby Miller (1-0, 2.00 ERA) takes the bump for the Dodgers as an opener, while Logan Gilbert (13-5, 3.62) gets the nod for the Mariners.

Seattle enters as favorites at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is set at +152. The run total is set at 7.5.

Dodgers-Mariners picks: Sunday, September 17

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Julio Urias (administrative leave), RP Gus Varland (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Mariners

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Shelby Miller vs. Logan Gilbert

Miller will serve as the opener in this game, with rookie Gavin Stone expected to be the bulk guy, per Jack Harris. This will be the first start for Miller this season and his first since 2019. Stone has pitched in six games with four starts for the Dodgers this season. He is 1-0 with a 10.80 ERA. Stone is listed as the Dodgers fifth-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he’s yet to live up to that potential

Logan Gilbert has been solid this season as he was last year. The 6-foot-6 starting pitcher is 4-0 with 2.91 in his last seven starts. The Mariners needed him to get back to last year’s form and he’s done just that — his 1.06 WHIP is .12 points lower than what he finished with last season.

Over/Under pick

This Dodgers offense is too good to take an under this low, even the day after clinching. Seattle hasn't been great swinging the bat this season, but they’re averaging just over four runs per game over their last seven matchups. Against a young, unproven pitcher in Stone for a good portion of this game, expect their lineup to heat up. I would also expect the Dodgers to get to Gilbert early in this game.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Mariners have already lost two costly games in this series and can't afford to get swept. They're now a half-game out of the final spot in the AL Wild Card race. With one of their top pitchers on the mound, a win is needed. I expect Gilbert to give up three or four runs, but the offense to carry them to victory.

Pick: Mariners -180