How often do 2-0 teams miss the playoffs?

The NFL kicked off the second week of the season with the Philadelphia Eagles holding off the Minnesota Vikings in a 34-28 shootout on Thursday Night Football. It was a battle of two playoff contenders that had some questions coming out of Week 1. There’s a lot of football left, but Philadelphia kept things on track while Minnesota might be slipping off the rails.

The Vikings dropped to 0-2 with the loss and there has been plenty to analyze around what that kind of start means for the playoffs. Just as important, the Eagles improved to 2-0 with their win and it brings us to the notable stat we hear every season heading into Week 2. Since the NFL expanded its postseason in 1990, 63.8% of teams that start 2-0 have reached the playoffs while 41.8% of teams that start 0-2 make the playoffs.

The NFL expanded the playoffs again in 2020, moving to 14 teams with one new playoff team in each conference. Add in the move from 16 to 17 games on the schedule and 2-0 isn’t quite the same as it once was. That being said, a 2-0 start indicates some things are going right and it’s still worth considering each year.

A year ago, six teams started the season with a 2-0 record and all six made the playoffs. Here’s a look at their final records and results.

Buffalo Bills: 13-3, division champs, lost Divisional round

Kansas City Chiefs: 14-3, division champs, Super Bowl champs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-9, division champs, lost Wild Card round

Philadelphia Eagles: 14-3, division champs, lost Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins: 9-8, lost Wild Card round

New York Giants: 9-7-1, lost Divisional round

This season, we had no ties, which means half the teams across the leagues started the season 1-0. Three of the matchups in Week 2 will feature 1-0 teams facing each other. Those include Packers-Falcons, 49ers-Rams, and Jets-Cowboys. The full list of 1-0 teams is as follows.

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles (won, 2-0)

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders