Gus Edwards and Justice Hill productive in Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are visiting an AFC North rival in the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 2 this afternoon and running backs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards got plenty of work in the first half. Hill had nine carries for 28 rushing yards on the ground and also hauled in two targets for 15 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Edwards had four carries for 25 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown of the afternoon so far.

Both running backs are splitting carries in the aftermath of starter JK Dobbins tearing his Achilles last Sunday during their 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans. This is nothing new for either tailback as both have been called into action due to injuries to the Ravens running back room in recent seasons. Hill and Edwards combined for 41 yards off 16 carries in last week’s victory and have already produced better fantasy numbers this afternoon.

We’ll check back in at the end of this game to look at their overall performance in this division showdown.