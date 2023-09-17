David Montgomery remains lead back over Jahmyr Gibbs in first half of Week 2 vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions are facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL season. After a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, head coach Dan Campbell said that rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs would be ramped up going forward. He wanted to give the rook a game to adjust to the pace and feel of the NFL, but his Week 2 totals don’t suggest that that’s happening.

#Lions 1st Half RB Usage (Wk 2)



- David Montgomery: 64% snaps, 10 carries, 0 targets (44 yards)

- Jahmyr Gibbs: 36% snaps, 3 carries, 4 targets (25 yards)



Gibbs leads the Lions with 4 targets — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 17, 2023

Through the first half of the game, the veteran Montgomery has 10 carries for 44 yards but has yet to be targeted in the passing game. Gibbs only has three carries for six yards but has brought in three of his four targets for 19 yards. Monty clearly has the edge when it comes to overall snap count and work on the ground, but it is still good to see Gibbs getting used in some facet of the game.

At the half, there should be some increasing worry if the usage continues to shake out this way for those rostering Gibbs in fantasy football. Montgomery looks like a safe bet each week until Gibbs de-thrones him, but if this continues, the rookie may be heading to your fantasy bench moving forward.