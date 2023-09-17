Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots kicked off their season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Here, we examine tight end Hunter Henry’s fantasy outlook for the week ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry had a solid fantasy performance in Week 1, grabbing five receptions on six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. Henry had the third-most receiving yards for the Patriots in 2022 with 509. He caught just two touchdowns last season. Per PFF, Henry played 63 snaps of 80 that Mac Jones played.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

START

Henry is a consistent and proven target for Mac Jones, and while last year didn’t yield many touchdowns for the tight end, he was tied for the second-most targets from his QB in Week 1. If you’re in a smaller league, there are definitely TEs to start ahead of Henry, but in a 12- or 14-person PPR league, there’s not much downside to starting Henry this week.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

START

The Dolphins generally allow more fantasy points than average to opposing tight ends, and they let up 200 yards in the air to the Chargers last week. Again, there are better options in smaller leagues, but Henry should be seeing some good yardage and targets this week. Henry averaged 29.9 yards per game last season.