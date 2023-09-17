Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots suffered a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to open the 2023 NFL season. They will look to bounce back this week as they face the Miami Dolphins. Here, we’ll examine wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s fantasy outlook for the week ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne had a standout performance in Week 1, leading New England in receiving yards and receptions. He had six receptions on 11 targets — by far the most targets of any receiver on the team — and finished the game with 64 yards and two touchdowns. DeVante Parker, who had the second-most receiving yards for the Pats last year, was out in Week 1 and is questionable for Week 2. With Jakobi Meyers gone as well, Bourne is a veteran on the team now.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

START

Bourne is clearly getting plenty of targets from quarterback Mac Jones, who was without his top two 2022 receivers. Parker is listed as questionable, so Bourne could be the go-to again this upcoming week. The two-touchdown performance is optimistic for Bourne fantasy managers, and he is rostered in under 40% of ESPN fantasy leagues. I like him to start again this week against the Dolphins.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

START

Those two touchdowns in Week 1 might not happen again, but we know that Jones will be leaning heavily on Bourne again if Parker remains out this week. Keep an eye on that injury report today, but he should be getting plenty of action on the field.