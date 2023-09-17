Mac Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots got off to a rough start against the Philadelphia Eagles but battled back behind Mac Jones to make it only a 25-20 loss in Week 1. It’s year three as a pro for Jones and the Patriots are confident in the Alabama product to run their offense. In Week 2 Tua Tagovailoa and a high-powered Miami Dolphins visit Foxborough for an AFC East showdown. Is Jones worth a start?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Despite an INT in the first quarter, Jones finished the game against Philadelphia 35-for-54 for 316 yards and 3 TDs. The Patriots trailed 16-0 early, but a couple of second-quarter scoring drives sealed by passing TDs from Jones’ made it a 16-14 score at halftime.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Yes. Start Jones in Week 2, the Dolphins gave up 229 passing yards and a TD to Justin Herbert last week. In four career games against Miami, Jones averages a 68.2% completion rating, 239.8 passing yards per contest, and has thrown five touchdowns to 2 INTs. In their most recent meeting, Jones earned his first win over the Dolphins finishing 20-for-33 for 204 yards and 2 TDs. He has high QB-2/ fringe injury replacement upside especially if this game turns into a high-scoring shootout.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mac Jones

Two players who have a chance at outdoing Jones this week are Sam Howell and Jordan Love. Howell is facing a Denver secondary that struggled to contain Davante Adams and JaKobi Meyers last week. The Commanders have won both games in which Howell has started.