Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The Steelers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Here, we’ll examine tight end Pat Freiermuth’s fantasy outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth caught a TD for the Steelers in Week 1, but the overall passing game was not good. Quarterback Kenny Pickett took five sacks and threw two interceptions. Freiermuth was targeted just four times and caught only one pass, a three-yard reception for a touchdown. The Browns kept Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards last week, which isn’t a good sign for Pickett and company.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

SIT

Freiermuth has an extensive injury history, but even putting that aside, this Steelers offense has a lot of things to figure out before he’s a good option to start at tight end. That touchdown last week was his only catch of the day. With the way this Browns team defended the pass against the Bengals, I’d sit almost any Steelers receiver this week.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

SIT

As stated above, Freiermuth caught a single ball last week and the Steelers’ passing game has a great deal of work that needs to be done.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Freiermuth

New England’s Hunter Henry has been seeing some good action with DeVante Parker temporarily sidelined. Detroit’s Sam LaPorta has also been worked into the Lions’ passing game and had five receptions in Week 1.