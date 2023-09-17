Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a 40-0 domination of the New York Giants in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Jets back at home. The Week 2 matchup aligns two of the NFL’s strongest defenses. The offensive side will be crucial in this one and the Cowboys expect better from TE Jake Ferguson. After a rough Week 1 as starter, is he worth a spot in the lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson grabbed 2 catches for 11 yards last week against the Giants. The second-year player out of Wisconsin was targeted seven times, but also had two drops. He will need to bounce back after a poor performance.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

No. Ferguson and fellow TE Peyton Hendershot both struggled with drops in Week 1. The Jets present one of the top secondaries and make it very difficult on opponents in the pass game. With Brandin Cooks looking like a game-time decision, it could be a bright spot if Dallas gets better TE production. However in a PPR league. Ferguson will struggle for receiving yards.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Yes. But on fringe TE-2 level, with a possible red zone score opportunity. Don’t expect a ton of receiving yards, but Ferguson gets enough targets at the red zone. If you’re in a bigger league Ferguson presents ultimate boom or bust value. The Cowboys like to get their TEs active near the goal-line so he’s worth a risky play.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders, he had a team high 8 targets and reeled in 4 catches for 48 yards last week. He will get some usage against the Broncos in Week 2.

Chigoziem Okonkwo of the Tennessee Titans will also see a Chargers defense that allowed the second-highest yards per catch to tight ends last year.