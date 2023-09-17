Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys were so dominant in their 40-0 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1 that quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t need to do much. He might need to do more this week against the New York Jets, but will he be able to get it done?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

With the Cowboys scoring touchdowns on special teams and defense in the first quarter, Prescott wasn’t asked to make many playing in a driving rain. He completed just 54 percent of his passes for 143 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2?

SIT

The Cowboys and the Jets might arguably have the two best defenses in the NFL. Prescott, who was among the league leaders in turnovers last year, has to be careful throwing against Jets corners Sauce Gardner or D.J. Reed. And that’s if Prescott can survive the rush of the New York defensive line led by Quinnen Williams. The Jets defense harassed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen into four turnovers last week and will be hunting for more this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dak Prescott

Prescott is ranked as QB17 and you can take your pick of quarterbacks with better matchups including Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love (QB18) against the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints’ Derek Carr (QB19) against the Carolina Panthers or New England Patriots’ Mac Jones (QB21) against the Miami Dolphins.