Najee Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Things are bound to get better for running back Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point this season, but it might happen this week. After drawing a tough matchup against the 49ers for the season opener, Harris and the Steelers get the Cleveland Browns this week, a team fresh off a big win in which they limited the Cincinnati Bengals to just three points.

Harris is a tough player to leave on the bench in fantasy football, but if you have better options available to you, it’s worth considering them for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

The Steelers found themselves in a double-digit hole early in last week’s game, thwarting whatever hopes they had of getting Harris and the running game working in that one. Harris finished the game with just 31 yards on six carries, including a 24-yard gain on one play. He also had two catches for two receiving yards.

Just as concerning for his fantasy football appeal is that Jaylen Warren had one more touch than Harris—three carries for six yards and five receptions for another 12 yards—leaving some to wonder if he won’t start eating into Harris’ workload as the season continues.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Harris is a tough sell in PPR leagues this week, especially with Warren having an early edge in the passing game. He had 38 yards against the Browns in two games last season, but he did find the end zone twice against them last year. And that’s where his main appeal lies, if the Steelers offense can move the ball well enough to set him up near the goal line.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Harris is a slightly more attractive option for lineups in standard leagues, though it’s still a tough sell. His edge in this format is his scoring potential, making him a low-end RB2, with even more limited appeal in smaller leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Najee Harris

James Conner of the Cardinals still managed to see a decent workload last week against Washington, despite a losing effort. He’s still got a low ceiling this week against the Giants, but he’s a better option than Harris.