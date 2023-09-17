George Pickens start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers began their season with a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Here, we will examine wide receiver George Pickens’ fantasy outlook for the week ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Kenny Pickett struggled to get the passing game off the ground in Week 1, throwing two interceptions and taking five sacks. Pickens caught five passes off of seven targets for a total of 36 yards and no touchdowns in Week 1. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to be out for a month.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

SIT IN SMALLER LEAGUES, POTENTIAL FOR FLEX IN LARGER LEAGUES

If you are in an eight- or 10-team league, Pickens is not worth starting. The Browns absolutely shut down the Bengals’ passing offense in Week 1, keeping them to 92 yards in the air, and with the Steelers’ shaky offensive performance, I’d stay away from that unit almost entirely. However, Pickens will get plenty of targets, even if they don’t go very far, especially now that Johnson is out. He could come in as a FLEX option.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

SIT

He’s getting looks, but his longest reception was nine yards and he did not get into the end zone in Week 1. I would be very hesitant to take a gamble on this Steelers offense at this point in the season, and I think Pickens should be on the bench in your standard leagues this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Pickens

The Commanders’ Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson would both be able to replace Pickens in the FLEX position this week. Minnesota’s Jordan Addison and Los Angeles’ Puka Nacua are also interesting options to start ahead of Pickens if they are available.