Breece Hall start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets escaped with a 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Now without Aaron Rodgers, they travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

One positive from the season opener was the return of Breece Hall in New York’s backfield. The second-year back split reps and made an immediate impact. Does Hall carry fantasy relevance this week against Dallas?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Hall had 10 carries for 127 yards, including an 83-yard explosion for the Jets offense. Despite splitting time with Dalvin Cook, Hall looked impressive against Buffalo. If New York had any questions about potential rust, they were answered.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

START. If you took Hall and planned on stashing him for later weeks, he’s exceeded expectations early. The Cowboys are a tough defense to navigate, which could lead to Hall and Cook getting ample touches on the ground. Last week Dallas allowed Saquon Barkley to gain 51 yards on 12 carries. With Zach Wilson now under center, the Jets have no problem adding more run plays to the game-plan.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

START. The 83 yard play demonstrated the speed and strong running from a year ago. Prior to his Week 7 injury, Hall was a top-five fantasy RB with 463 rushing yards and 4 TDs. The Cowboys allowed 124.4 rushing yards a game last year, ranking 23rd in the league. Hall eclipsed 100 yards in his first game back and now faces a Cowboys defense that at times can struggle to stop opposing RBs.