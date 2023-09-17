Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to injury but defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in Week 1. A great defensive effort allowed Zach Wilson and the offense timely scoring opportunities. With Rodgers out for the year, Wilson once again is now leading the Jets as they travel to Dallas for a Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys. Is he worth a potential start this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson finished 14-for-21 for 141 yards, along with a touchdown and one INT. The third-year QB was able to settle into the game and play his part accordingly. Moving forward Wilson has flexible fantasy upside, only if he takes care of the football.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

SIT. The Cowboys pressured Daniel Jones in Week 1, getting off for 12 QB hits and 7 sacks. The Jets offensive line gave up 3 sacks, as Leonard Floyd led the Bills with 2 QB hits and 1.5 sacks of his own. With targets like Garret Wilson and Adam Lazard Wilson is worth a fantasy look with a less favorable matchup. Micah Parsons leads a feared Cowboys pass rush that features ballhawks in Trevon Diggs and Stephen Gilmore lurking in the secondary.

Players you would start ahead of Zach Wilson

Wilson falls near the bottom of good options at the QB position for Week 2. Here are two Russell Wilson is faces the Commanders and welcomes the return of WR Jerry Jeudy. Another player who could put up some productive numbers is Ryan Tannelhill. Despite a brutal 3 INT performance in Week 1, he faces a Chargers defense that gave up 466 passing yards and 3 TDs.