Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals dropped Week 1 to the Washington Commanders 20-16. The Cardinals head into Week 2 with a matchup vs. the New York Giants trying to avoid an 0-2 start. Here we’ll go over the fantasy football outlook for WR Rondale Moore in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore led the Cardinals in receiving with 33 yards on three catches, plus two carries for 12 yards in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. We’re not playing any secondary receivers on the Cardinals until Kyler Murray is back. Or the team switches to rookie Clayton Tune and he can throw the ball down field. Joshua Dobbs just isn’t going to get it done. Plus, Moore was the WR3 for Arizona in Week 1 with Michael Wilson outsnapping him and running more routes.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Nothing new here.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rondale Moore

Pretty much any other WR on another team. Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins is in the same range as Moore and feels like a better option (if you’re really at this point in Week 2).