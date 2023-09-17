Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals opened the season with a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders last week. The Cardinals aren’t expected to be competitive this season, which could lead to a lot of games playing from behind. That would be good for fantasy football if the team had an average starting QB. Instead, Arizona is going the tank route and is rolling out Joshua Dobbs. Here we’ll look at TE Zach Ertz’s outlook for fantasy football in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz finished Week 1 with six catches on 10 targets for 21 yards. It’s a very odds stat line. Almost like the Cardinals were padding Ertz’s PPR fantasy points.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. For PPR, you can do worse than Ertz. We talked a bit about James Conner having elite usage. That makes him a viable play in fantasy despite the Cardinals being bad. Ertz’s usage was similar. He played 48 snaps and ran routes on 32 of those plays with double-digit targets, per Pro Football Focus. Dobbs isn’t going to be able to drive the ball down the field much, so Ertz should continue to get targets near the line of scrimmage. The Week 1 stat line still wasn’t a complete disaster in PPR and Ertz only had 21 yards. Another 5-6 receptions with 40-50 yards is fine, plus the Cardinals should be looking to throw if they’re trailing.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Ertz is strictly a PPR play. Even if he gets into the end zone, he likely isn’t going to get a heavy amount of yardage and probably doesn’t crack double-digit fantasy points in standard without multiple scores.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ertz

DKN Staff Writer Teddy Ricketson has Ertz ranked as the TE22 for Week 2. That puts Ertz well outside the range of a starting TE. Patriots TE Hunter Henry and Broncos TE Adam Trautman are in the same range as Ertz and are much better options.