Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 0-1 on the season after a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Cardinals are rolling with QB Joshua Dobbs until Kyler Murray is ready to return from a major knee injury. Under Dobbs the expectations for the offense are low, which isn’t great for top WR Marquise Brown. We go over Brown’s outlook for fantasy football in Week 2 vs. the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown finished with three catches on five targets for 28 yards in Week 1. The production wasn’t there but Brown did play 52 of 62 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start only if you have to. Really you should sit Brown but for PPR, if you don’t have anyone else for a last FLEX, things could be worse. The issue is Dobbs isn’t very good at playing quarterback. Even if Brown is on the field all game and runs 40 routes he may not get the target volume to make due in PPR. The Giants’ defense shouldn’t have issues with this Cardinals offense. New York should game plan around neutralizing Brown.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Brown could have a big game if the Cardinals are trailing and Dobbs peppers him with targets. Even in standard, you need a TD and Arizona may not score much in Week 2. Even a high amount of targets and catches may not lead to more than 6-8 fantasy points in standard for Brown. Again, if you absolutely have to play him as a FLEX, it’s not the end of the world. It’s also not ideal.

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Brown ranked as the WR43 for Week 2. Hollywood is a fringe FLEX play and only really in PPR. Treylon Burks and Romeo Doubs are a few WRs in Brown’s range with better upside. DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with an injury as well as Christian Watson.