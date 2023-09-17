James Conner start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals opened the season with a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The Cardinals were pegged by many to finish among the worst teams in the NFL this season. Week 1 wasn’t a complete disaster for Arizona but points and wins will be tough to come by. Here we’ll go over RB James Conner and his fantasy football outlook for Week 2 vs. the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

In PPR, Conner had a solid game with 14 carries for 62 yards and five receptions for eight yards. The most appealing thing about Conner in fantasy is his usage. He dominated the backfield for Arizona, playing 52 of 62 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Conner is more of a RB2/FLEX play in PPR but his usage is elite. He ran 29 routes and had 14 carries, so he was pretty active in Week 1. The Giants are coming off a blowout loss to the Cowboys but a lot of that had to do with Dallas’ defense. Don’t expect Conner to go bonkers but as long as he’s getting all the work at RB, he’ll have a pretty safe floor for fantasy football in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. Same deal. The usage and touches are too much to ignore. Conner may not break any big plays but he’ll get the goal-line carries and targets in the passing game. If the Cardinals are trailing, Conner should see plenty of targets similar to last week. He may need to score to truly bring home value in standard but he shouldn’t kill you as a FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of James Conner

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Conner ranked as the RB25 for Week 2. That would put Conner as a fringe RB2 but closer to a FLEX. Raheem Mostert, Jamaal Williams and Rachaad White are a few backs ahead of Conner in the rankings.