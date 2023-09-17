Joshua Dobbs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals cut QB Colt McCoy before the start of the regular season and opted to go with Joshua Dobbs over rookie Clayton Tune. While Kyler Murray is sidelined, it seems Dobbs will be the starter in Arizona. The Cardinals are going through a rebuild and may be one of the teams vying for the first pick and right to select Caleb Williams. That’s a long ways away so for now we’ll look at Dobbs’ fantasy football scope for Week 2 vs. the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards in Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders. He also had three rushes for -3 yards and was sacked three times.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit. Not much to see here. The Giants got blown out 40-0 but that had less to do with the defense. New York should bounce back and make things difficult for Dobbs. Unless you’re desperate in a league with 16+ teams, Dobbs is on the bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Dobbs

Any other starting QB.