Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the New York Giants to start the 2023 regular season. New York was blown out at home by rival Dallas Cowboys 40-0 on primetime in Week 1. This coming after a playoff berth, high expectations and a new contract for QB Daniel Jones. So a bounce back in Week 2 vs. the Arizona Cardinals should be in the, well, cards for the Giants. Let’s take a look at Jones’ fantasy football outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones was pressured pretty much all night vs. the Cowboys, taking 12 hits and seven sacks. He finished with 104 yards and two INTs, being replaced late in the game by Tyrod Taylor.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit. Unless you’re in a deep Superflex league, Jones can be left on the bench. He could have a great game, but there will be better options. So unless you’re desperate, play it safe. The Cardinals entered the season projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. In Week 1, Arizona sacked Commanders QB Sam Howell six times. If the Giants offensive line looks like it did in Week 1, Jones could be running for his life again. The rushing upside is there, but expect New York to lean on RB Saquon Barkley in Week 2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Daniel Jones

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Jones ranked as the QB14 for Week 2. That means just outside the realm of starting for 12-team leagues. But he has Jones as a Superflex option. 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Lions QB Jared Goff are a few players who should be available and are better plays than Jones.