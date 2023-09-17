Tutu Atwell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams started the season off right with a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. What stood out was the play of depth WRs Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua. With a key matchup vs. the rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, we go over Atwell’s fantasy football outlook for the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Tutu Atwell

In Week 1, Atwell was tied for the team lead in receiving yards with 119 on six catches on eight targets. It was the same output as Nacua, though the rookie had 15 targets and 10 catches. Los Angles ran a ton of 3-wide sets with Atwell, Nacua and Van Jefferson, plus TE Tyler Higbee on the field.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Atwell could be in a situation where he’s the top WR if Nacua sits. The rookie is on the injury report and didn’t practice late in the week, which usually isn’t a great sign. Even if Nacua ends up playing, Atwell should play most of the offensive snaps and get around 6-8 targets again. Now, if you’re in a shallow league with 8-10 teams, Atwell is an OK FLEX but you may have better options. In deeper formats, Atwell makes for a decent FLEX in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Here’s where we need to think a bit. The volume was there in Week 1 and if Nacua sits, Atwell should be played in most formats, even standard. If Nacua plays, Atwell is less appealing in standard formats. Really, he’d only be a FLEX in 12-14 team leagues. Even then, it’s a tougher call. The Niners have a strong defense and Seattle’s is awful. San Fran should do a better job limiting the Rams’ passing attack.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tutu Atwell

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham is down on Atwell for Week 2, having him ranked as WR90 in PPR. I don’t exactly agree with that, especially if Nacua ends up being out. It’s a tough matchup though. If you’re deciding between Atwell and someone else, Lions WR Josh Reynolds isn’t a bad option in a good matchup vs. the Seahawks.