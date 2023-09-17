Puka Nacua start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams surprised everyone in Week 1 with a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The offense looked like that of 2021, when the Rams won the Super Bowl. Oddly enough, that happened with WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve to start the season. Instead, WRs Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell stepped up big. We’re taking a look at Nacua’s outlook for Week 2 in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Puka Nacua

Nacua came out of a nowhere to lead the Rams in almost all receiving categories. He finished with 15 targets, 10 catches and 119 receiving yards in his NFL debut.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

First off, Nacua is on the injury report with an oblique issue heading into Week 2. He didn’t practice on Thursday and could have a designation by Sunday. Monitor the situation.

If Nacua is healthy, you’re starting him. That type of volume shouldn’t be a fluke, though the Niners have a better defense than Seattle. Still, Nacua should see a healthy amount of targets, especially if the game plays out the way we think. San Fran’s offense is great and should put up points. This should force the Rams into throwing the ball plenty, same as Week 1. Nacua should have a safe floor for PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

In standard, if Nacua plays, the lean would be sit. We can’t expect the same type of volume, so in standard, we need Nacua to either score or go for over 100 yards again. If he sees fewer targets, it’ll be tough for him to return value in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Puka Nacua

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Nacua ranked as the WR38 for PPR in Week 2. That would make him a fringe FLEX play for most leagues. WRs like Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy are in the same range as Nacua, which says a lot about the rookie early on.