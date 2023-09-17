Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After taking a step back in 2022, Van Jefferson had a tough start to the 2023 season with a disappointing Week 1 performance. Here’s a look at his Week 2 fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson tallied 24 yards on four catches in Week 1, but had a chance for so much more when he dropped what would have been a sure touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the third quarter.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit

Jefferson has all the potential in the world, but hasn’t been able to turn that into production over the past year-plus. While Stafford said he’ll keep targeting Jefferson despite the drop, his production is no sure thing. I’d keep Jefferson on your bench until he proves he can be a consistent threat.

Note: If Puka Nacua is out in Week 2, that would make Jefferson an OK PPR FLEX play.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit

I’d sit Jefferson for the same reasons listed above. I’d argue he holds a little more value in standard leagues just because he picks up his tards in chunks when he’s at his best, but right now he’s not playing at his best.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jefferson

Fantasypros has Jefferson ranked as FLEX103 this week between Tyler Higbee and Jayden Reed. If Jefferson is in your lineup it should be as a FLEX, and even then only if you’re down to your last resort. The other options in that tier that I’d consider starting are Dalton Kincaid, Brandin Cooks and Allen Lazard.