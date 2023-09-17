Kyren Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Kyren Williams was the talk of football last week after he recorded a two touchdown performance against the Seahawks. Here’s a look at his value heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Kyren Williams

Williams (who played sparingly as a rookie last season) looked like RB1 for the Rams last week, as he got 15 carries on the ground for 55 yards and two touchdowns along with recording two targets out of the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

No

This is a classic trap game. Yes Williams had two touchdowns last week, but he also only got 55 yards on 15 carries against a Seahawks defense that has some leaks. Now he’ll get the tough matchup of going against a 49ers defense that’s among the league’s best... AND he still has to split carries with Cam Akers, who had 22 carries last week.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

No

Same logic applies here. Williams has a bad matchup against the 49ers and is stuck in a timeshare.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Williams

Fantasypros has Williams ranked as RB34 this week between Dalvin Cook and Khalil Herbert, both of whom I think will be better options than Williams. While Cook is also in a timeshare with Breece Hall, the Jets will likely rely heavily on their running game in the absence of Aaron Rodgers, while Herbert is one of the few reliable options on the Bears offense. Two other options I like more than Williams are Ravens running backs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards, who are ranked as RBs 36 and 37, respectively.