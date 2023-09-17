Cam Akers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams picked up an upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. This week, they will stay in the division and face the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams’ offense was impressive in Week 1, even without star wideout Cooper Kupp. Can Cam Akers put forth another solid performance in Week 2, or should you send him to your fantasy football bench?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

Akers led the backfield with 22 carries and picked up 29 yards. While that would normally spell disaster for fantasy output, he did punch in a one-yard run at the goal line for a score.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit Akers against the 49ers defensive front in 12-team leagues and smaller. The touchdown helped to inflate his fantasy football stats in Week 1, but his 1.3 yards per carry are concerning. Game script didn’t favor the Pittsburgh Steelers against San Francisco, but starting running back Najee Harris only had six carries for 31 yards.

If you are in 14-team leagues or bigger, Akers projects as an RB3 in this matchup. You’ll likely need to consider him as an option in a flex spot, but check to see if you can pivot.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Akers wasn’t targeted in the passing game in Week 1. His outlook doesn’t feel much different in PPR leagues or standard. Sit him in 12-team leagues or smaller, but you can start him in 14-team leagues or bigger if you don’t have a better option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cam Akers

Akers is a tough play this week. Running backs I would start over him in the same range as he includes Justice Hill, Joshua Kelley (provided that Austin Ekeler sits), Gus Edwards and Jerick McKinnon. Other players I would flex over Akers include Allen Lazard, Rashod Bateman, teammate Tutu Atwell and Rondale Moore.