Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Matthew Stafford ahead of the Rams Week 2 matchup against the 49ers.

By Henry Palattella
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams stands in the pocket during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Los Angeles Rams won 30-13. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford began his 15th season in the NFL by leading the Rams to an 30-13 upset win over the Seahawks. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

While Stafford didn’t record a touchdown pass in Week 1, he still tallied 14 fantasy points thanks to an efficient 24-for-38 day for 334 yards. He completed passes to five different receivers, and had 100+ yard days from Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit

While Stafford looks healthy again, he gets a horrible matchup against the 49ers defense that forced Steelers starter Kenny Pickett to throw two interceptions in Week 1. He’s struggled against the 49ers in his career (1-7 record with six interceptions), and I expect that to continue today.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Stafford

Stafford enters the week as QB23 at Fantasypros between Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell. I think he presents the best option out of the quarterbacks from this tier, but still don’t think he’s worth starting unless it’s absolutely necessary.

