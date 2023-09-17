Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Matthew Stafford began his 15th season in the NFL by leading the Rams to an 30-13 upset win over the Seahawks. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

While Stafford didn’t record a touchdown pass in Week 1, he still tallied 14 fantasy points thanks to an efficient 24-for-38 day for 334 yards. He completed passes to five different receivers, and had 100+ yard days from Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit

While Stafford looks healthy again, he gets a horrible matchup against the 49ers defense that forced Steelers starter Kenny Pickett to throw two interceptions in Week 1. He’s struggled against the 49ers in his career (1-7 record with six interceptions), and I expect that to continue today.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Stafford

Stafford enters the week as QB23 at Fantasypros between Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell. I think he presents the best option out of the quarterbacks from this tier, but still don’t think he’s worth starting unless it’s absolutely necessary.