George Kittle start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 1. The main offensive focal points for San Fran were RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk. We know TE George Kittle is a reliable option in the offense, but he flew under the radar to begin the season. Can you trust him in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle finished Week 1 with three receptions for 19 yards. He was targeted six times, which was the third-most on the 49ers. The Rams allowed three receptions for 25 yards on four targets last week.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Despite his low totals from Week 1, Kittle remains one of the best tight ends in the league. Purdy can count on him and will likely be a check-down option if Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Darnold continues tormenting quarterbacks. Kittle may have some frustrating weeks like Week 1, but you still have to start him from his upside no matter the league size.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. You won’t get the added benefit of receptions in standard leagues and are hoping for a bigger yardage total. If the Rams secondary can shut down Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk like they did DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, Kittle could return to form and have a better output in Week 2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Kittle

While he is starting to slide out of the upper echelon at the position, Kittle remains a weekly start at the position. The only players left to play that you would take him out for would be Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Mark Andrews if they are active.