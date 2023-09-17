Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for a Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. They are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons and need to secure a victory to not fall to 0-2 not only on the season but also in the division. Free agent signee Miles Sanders made his team debut against the Falcons and will look to find success against a tough Saints defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Miles Sanders

Sanders dealt with an injury in the preseason, so first donned a Panthers uniform in a game last week. He finished with 18 carries for 72 yards against the Falcons. Sanders also had the second-most targets on the team with six and brought in four of them for 26 more yards.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Sanders has a tough matchup against the Saints. They allowed 63 yards to Derrick Henry on the ground and 56 additional yards through the air. Sanders is no Henry on the ground, but he should see plenty of work. Carolina is still trying to figure out its offensive identity and must establish the run to take some pressure off Young. Sanders will also benefit from more check-downs this week as the Saints’ defensive line has its way with the Panthers’ o-line.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. While the reception totals won’t help increase your point total, the receiving yards will. He does drop from a RB2 to a high-end RB3 but still should have value even in standard leagues. Sanders had four yards per carry in Week 1 and six yards per reception. Even in a tough matchup, if Carolina can get by the goalline, Sanders punching one in would greatly help his future outlook.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Miles Sanders

Sanders has flex appeal this week. Running backs I would start over him include Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce, Javonte Williams, Breece Hall and Jamaal Williams. In the flex spot, I would also start WRs Zay Flowers, Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin, George Pickens and Michael Thomas.