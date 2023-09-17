Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers began the season on the road with a dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Brock Purdy had to deal with Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt coming off the edge but still had a good game. There were questions all offseason if he was healthy. and could maintain the momentum that he built as a rookie. Can you trust him this week against the Los Angeles Rams?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Purdy finished 19-of-29 passing against the Steelers for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He scrambled three times for an additional 20 yards. It didn’t look like he had any lingering effects from the injury that sidelined him in the playoffs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Starting Purdy depends on your league size. With how much San Francisco likes to run the ball, you can likely pass on Purdy if you are in 10-team leagues or smaller. If you are in 12-team leagues or higher, he could be a play for you this week. Los Angeles’ defense shutdown (and scared) Geno Smith last week, and he finished 16-of-26 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown. I think Purdy’s teammates are fair game, but he may need to ride the bench this week for your fantasy lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brock Purdy

Purdy is right on the fringe if starting in bigger leagues. I would rather have Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff this week, but I would play Purdy over Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.