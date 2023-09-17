WR Nico Collins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

If there was a fantasy revelation in Week 1 it might have been Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The third-year pro out of Michigan had some nice chemistry with C.J. Stroud and managed six catches for 80 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. Can Collins have a repeat performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins had a whopping 11 targets to get those six catches for 80 yards. He did not, however, find the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

START

There’s some injury concern about Stroud, who is listed as questionable for Sunday. But even with Davis Mills or Case Keenum at quarterback it could be a fruitful day for Collins against a shaky Colts secondary that struggled covering Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley last week. If Stroud does play it’s clear that he’s developed some trust in Collins and will be looking for him often.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

START, especially in deeper leagues

Collins feels like a comfortable WR2 play this week against the Colts.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Nico Collins

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Zay Jones is rated WR39, a couple spots behind Collins and you know he’s going to get a lot of targets and opportunities on the perimeter in a good matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.