Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Dalton Schultz’s Texans career started with a whimper after he tallied four yards on two receptions in Week 1. Here’s a look at if he holds any fantasy value for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Dalton Schultz

After finishing last season as TE11 in the Dallas Cowboys offense, Schultz barely managed anything in Week 1 against the Ravens. He was out-targeted by wide receivers Nico Collins and Robert Woods, but part of that can be chalked up to the Ravens athletic linebacker unit that can make life hard on any receiving tight end.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Schultz is better than his Week 1 production, he’s not worth a spot in your lineup until the Texans lineup works through the growing pains that come with getting a new quarterback (CJ Stoud) and a new coach (Demeco Ryans) comfortable. Schultz is a big-bodied tight end who will likely end up becoming Stoud’s safety blanket, but I can’t see that happening this week.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Same reasons as above. I’d argue that Schultz will hold less value in a standard league as the season goes on since he’ll likely become a short-yardage weapon compared to someone who racks up yards in bunches.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Schultz

Fantasypros has Schultz ranked as TE19 between Cole Kmet and Hayden Hurst. I’d take Schultz over both of them but would start Luke Musgrave, Juwan Johnson and Jake Ferguson (TEs 15-17) over Schultz.