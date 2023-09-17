Robert Woods start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South battle on Sunday, September 17. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is questionable with a shoulder injury but is expected to play, barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. With the quarterback’s shoulder potentially not being at 100%, should you trust Robert Woods in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Robert Woods

Woods had 10 targets in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. He brought in six of them for 57 yards. The game script against the Ravens favored the pass late, but the game in Week 2 against the Colts may be a closer game.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

No. The target share is nice, but there is concern over the health of Stroud’s shoulder. In smaller leagues, you would be looking for Woods to be a flex play, and there are much better options to go with in regards to upside. The only time you would look at Woods is if you are in 16-team leagues or higher in which you likely have to play him because of how deep the leagues are. In smaller leagues? Pass and if he does well, maybe look at him for next week.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Nope. The best thing about Woods’ game in Week 1 was the number of receptions he had. It elevated his 5.7 fantasy points in standard leagues to 11.7 points in PPR leagues. You are passing in smaller leagues even if you have injuries to Diontae Johnson and Cooper Kupp. There almost has to be a better option available on waivers if you have to plug and play this week. The approach in deeper leagues is the same as above, if you have to play him, play him, but if you can avoid it, do so.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Robert Woods

Wide receivers you could play over Woods include Kendrick Bourne, Jayden Reed, Tyler Boyd, Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney. If you are looking at a flex spot, I would still start those wide receivers as well as Justice Hill, Dalvin Cook and even double up on tight end with Sam LaPorta over Woods.