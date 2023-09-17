CJ Stroud start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

CJ Stroud made his NFL debut last weekend by going 28-for-44 for 242 yards passing while adding 20 yards on the ground. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 2 against the Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB CJ Stroud

While Stroud didn’t dazzle in his debut, he also didn’t make any killer mistakes, which is arguably just as important. He had a tough go against a legit Ravens defense (he took five sacks), but showed the type of poise and pocket presence befitting of a No. 2 pick.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Stroud is still a backup quarterback in my mind. That said, a strong performance against a rebuilding Colts team would go a long way toward him turning into a fantasy starter. While it’s a good matchup (the Colts allowed 241 yards passing to the Jags), Stroud needs to show me something before he can get a spot in my lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Stroud

Fantasypros has Stroud ranked as QB28, ahead of Bryce Young, Desmond Ridder, Josh Dobbs and Zach Wilson. The only reason you should start Stroud is if he’s ahead of Ridder, Dobbs and Wilson; I’d start Young over him.