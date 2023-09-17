Zack Moss start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After missing the first week of the 2023 NFL season with a broken hand, Zack Moss is back in the Colts backfield rotation ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Texas. Here’s a look at his fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Zack Moss

Last year, Moss tallied 365 yards in eight games with the Colts and seemed primed to take over the lion’s share of the team’s carries after Johnathon Taylor announced he’d be holding in. That plan changed not long after Taylor’s announcement, as Moss broke his hand, which led to him missing all of the preseason and Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start, but only in deep leagues

If you play in a 12-14 team league or in a league with two FLEXES, then Moss deserves a spot in your lineup, as all the reports out of Indy seem to indicate that he’ll be the starting running back.

No question, if healthy, which it seems like he is. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 15, 2023

That said, there’s enough uncertainty around the Colts offense where I don’t think he’s worth a spot in one FLEX league or smaller, 8-10 team leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start, with the same reasoning

Moss gets a prime matchup against a Texans defense that’s better than last season but still has some holes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Moss

Fantasypros has Moss ranked as FLEX141 this week between Cardinals TE Zach Ertz and Giants WR Darius Slayton. If you’re at a point where you need to go this deep into the rankings, then I think Moss is one of the top options as he has a clear-cut role in his offense. Some other options to start are Chargers WR Quentin Johnston (FLEX149) or Bills TE Dawson Knox (FLEX150).