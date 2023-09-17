Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Last year Michael Pittman Jr. tallied his second straight season with over 900 yards receiving, and is on that pace once again after a productive Week 1. Here’s a look at his fantasy value for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman quickly asserted himself as Anthony Richardson’s go-to target in Week 1, as he recorded eight catches on 11 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown. His 12.1 yards per catch was higher than his career average, and he recorded a catch of 39 yards, which is better than his longest catch from last season.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Yes

Pittman has moved into ‘quarterback-proof’ territory, as Richardson is the eighth quarterback he’s caught passes from in his career. He’s the team’s bonafide No. 1 receiver, and should receive plenty of targets going forward.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Yes

Pittman’s been able to turn those targets into yards, so he still holds plenty of value even in non-PPR formats. Pittman should be a lock in your starting lineup going forward.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Pittman

Fantasypros has Pittman ranked as FLEX39 in between DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans, both of whom he should start over. Hopkins got a lot of targets in Week 1 but is still in the Titans anemic offense, while Evans has moved into the boom or bust category with Baker Mayfield. The only reason you should be sitting Pittman is if your wide receiver spots are filled with studs like Jaylen Waddle or Ja’marr Chase, or if your FLEX spot is already filled with someone like Calvin Ridley or Joe Mixon.