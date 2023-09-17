Deon Jackson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Last week, Deon Jackson managed a measly 1.1 yards per carry in the Colts season-opener. here’s a look at if he’ll be able to improve upon that in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Deon Jackson

Jackson flunked his first test in determining if he’s the Colts’ bell cow running back, as he tallied 14 yards on 13 carries in the Colts season-opening loss. That said, Jackson got plenty of touches as he finished the game with 51 offensive snaps, 29 routes run, six targets and 13 carries, per Pro Football Focus after fellow running back Evan Hull went down with a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Jackson had plenty of touches, fellow running back Zack Moss is back in the picture this week and seems to be entrenched as the starter.

No question, if healthy, which it seems like he is. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 15, 2023

At this point, Jackson will only hold value if Moss gets hurt.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. The same logic applies. If you’re at a point where you need to consider starting him, see if you can grab Moss off the waiver wire.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jackson

Well, first off: Moss. I think Moss will get the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield, and is a solid option against the Colts' defense. Jackson is ranked as FLEX145 by Fantasypros this week between Jonathan Mingo and Roschon Johnson. If you do need another FLEX option, I’d consider pivoting to Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet (ranked two spots lower but can be a weapon out of the passing game) or Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer.