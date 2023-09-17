Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, and they will take on the New England Patriots in Week 2. Here, we’ll examine running back Raheem Mostert’s fantasy outlook for the week ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert led the backfield in snaps played last week, per PFF, but had just 10 carries and two targets. He added 37 yards on the ground and 13 yards in the air. The Dolphins focused more on the passing game against the Chargers, but Mostert is the unchallenged RB1 of the team.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

START

Mostert has long been a consistent option for the Dolphins at running back and finished last season with almost 900 yards. The Eagles ended with 97 rushing yards last week against the Patriots. As long as the Dolphins don’t completely abandon the run, which would be a surprising development, Mostert is a solid option to start.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

START

Mostert is the unquestioned RB1 of this Miami team and will be getting the majority of carries. He was on the field for about 75% of the Dolphins’ snaps last weekend, so he’s always an option for Tua Tagovailoa. He’s not a bad choice to start this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Raheem Mostert

The Packers’ Aaron Jones had a big week against the Bears in Week 1, and could be a good option again this weekend. The Jets’ Breece Hall will be seeing plenty of action as New York looks to the run game with Aaron Rodgers out. Hall had 147 all-purpose yards against the Bills in Week 1.