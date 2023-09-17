Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars face a familiar for when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season. In Week 1, the Jags were able to hold off the Indianapolis Colts to go 1-0 to start the season. The passing game was a big part of that with WR Calvin Ridley returning and not missing a beat. How might that impact WR Christian Kirk for a second straight week? We take a look at Kirk’s fantasy football outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk was the odd-man out in Week 1. He wasn’t even just behind Ridley in targets and production. He was behind pretty much every Jags’ receiver. Kirk finished with just one catch on three targets for nine yards. He was a massive bust.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

After Week 1, there’s reason to believe the Jaguars should get Kirk more involved in Week 2. The issue is Kirk was the clear WR3 behind Ridley and Zay Jones, who played the most snaps (61) of any other offensive player not on the line or QB Trevor Lawrence. Jones ran 32 routes on those snaps and had six targets. If that trend continues, Kirk may not have anything close to the season he had in 2022.

In PPR, it’s easier to play Kirk as a FLEX in deeper formats. In shallow leagues with 8-10 teams, you can probably play a safer WR or RB in the FLEX spot. We’re leaning sit but also expect better numbers in this matchup for Kirk.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Kirk isn’t seeing the snaps or target volume early on. That could change but we could also see Ridley, Jones and TE Evan Engram eat up most of the targets again. That would leave Kirk as purely a PPR option this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kirk

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Kirk ranked as the WR56 for Week 2. A few options, who may even be available on the waiver wire, include Hunter Renfrow and Calvin Austin. The Raiders could be without WR Jakobi Meyers. The Steelers will be without WR Diontae Johnson, so Austin should see more work as the third receiver.