Evan Engram start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened the season with a convincing 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the Jaguars host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round. TE Evan Engram is back as the starter and we’re going to go over his fantasy football outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram caught all five of his targets for 49 yards in the Week 1 win. That translated to just under 10 points in PPR formats. Per Pro Football Focus, Engram finished with 51 snaps and 31 routes run in the contest.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Start. Engram is still a very steady TE option in PPR formats. He should see around 5-8 targets and has a high ceiling if Lawrence looks his way in the red zone. This game is also expected to be high scoring, which is good news for fantasy points. We don’t need to think too hard about this decision.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Start. It’s less appealing in standard leagues, but unless yours is 8-10 teams, Engram is still a good start. He had 13 red-zone targets last season but that was without Ridley in the lineup. With scoring so flat at TE due to lack of elite options, starting Engram in standard shouldn’t kill your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Evan Engram

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham is high on Engram for Week 2, ranking him as the TE6. That would make Engram a must-start in all formats. You’re not really finding many TEs to start over Engram.