Tank Bigsby start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened the 2023 season with a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The offense looked balanced with WR Calvin Ridley connecting with QB Trevor Lawrence throughout the contest while RBs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby form a dynamic duo. We go over Bigsby’s fantasy football outlook for Week 2 vs. the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby

While Etienne led the backfield, Bigsby was still used pretty heavily for a rookie back. He finished with seven carries for just 13 yards but scored a TD and had one target in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Sit. Bigsby got no work in the passing game and Etienne should continue to see most of the RB touches. Really, the only reason we’d be looking at Bigsby in PPR (and in general) is if something were to happen to Etienne. Otherwise, Bigsby remains a solid handcuff.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Sit. Even if Bigsby gets all the goal-line work, he’s a risky FLEX option in standard leagues. You’ll almost certainly need Bigsby to get in the end zone to be worth playing.