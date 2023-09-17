Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We heard good things about quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into the season, and he got a vote of confidence as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting signal caller. Still, it’s different in fantasy football, where Pickett just isn’t someone who deserves to be on your radar, not at this point in the season.

Pickett and the Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

After a solid showing in the preseason, Pickett was not ready for primetime in the opener last week. He completed 31 of 46 passes for 232 yards, a measly 5 yards per attempt, and had two interceptions to go with one touchdown pass. In his defense, he was playing against the 49ers, the NFC favorite and a tough defense.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Pickett should get better than he was last week, but this matchup isn’t looking that much easier. The Browns defense held Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals to just 82 yards passing last week, and picked him off twice.

There will come a time, maybe, when Pickett is a viable streaming option, but we’re not far enough into the season where you should need that. Pickett does not belong in your lineup this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenny Pickett

Pretty much any quarterback is a better start than Pickett this week. He’s sandwiched between Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill in the FantasyPros rankings for Week 2, and I’d take either one of those guys over Pickett.