Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One week after his debut with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Elijah Moore could be the key to a more consistent offensive effort for the team. In Week 2, the Browns are on the road for a Monday night game against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Elijah Moore

Moore had a strong start with the Browns last week, despite the team’s offense still looking a little rusty overall. He tied Amari Cooper for the team high in targets at seven. Moore caught three of those passes for 43 yards. The Browns also worked him into the offense with two carries, including one he turned into a 19-yard gain. It’s good sign that the Browns plan on a featured role in the offense for Moore.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Moore is definitely worth a start in PPR leagues. It’s telling that Moore and Cooper both had the same number of targets last week, and it looks like preseason predictions about him being heavily involved in the offense are on the money.

He’s a solid choice for a WR3 in any PPR league, and he’ll have some appeal as a WR2 in larger leagues.

Note: Cooper (groin) is questionable to play on MNF. If Cooper sits, Moore is a better play in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

He’s a great option in standard leagues too, especially with the Browns scheming Moore into the running game. I like him as a third receiver or flex in most leagues, with a little more appeal in larger leagues with 14 or more teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Elijah Moore

A lot of players surrounding Moore in the Week 2 rankings are less appealing, like Romeo Doubs or Treylon Burks. However, Rams wideout Puka Nacua is ranked similar and is a better choice as a WR2, despite a difficult matchup against the 49ers, because of the target volume he’s expected to see. Jerry Jeudy of the Broncos is another option as some rankings are fading him based on his injury.