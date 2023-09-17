Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Things didn’t go as planned for Sean Payton’s coaching return, as the Denver Broncos fell 17-16 to Las Vegas in Week 1. Russell Wilson and the offense now pivot toward the Washington Commanders in Week 2. WR Courtland Sutton was expected to get plenty of targets for the Broncs and got off to a productive start.

With a chance to build off of this performance, is Sutton worth a start this week against Washington?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton ended Week 1 with 4 catches for 32 yards and a TD. Sutton had 5 targets leading a receiving corps that lost Tim Patrick for the season and was also without Jerry Jeudy.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

Yes, although Judy is back this week, Sutton still remains a good goal-line option for Wilson. Expect Payton to make some more wrinkles in the offense and allow Sutton at some big-play chances. Last week’s 32 yards is a low amount, but Sutton did find the end zone.

Last week the Commanders did a solid job against Cardinals wideouts, but Wilson is a better QB who can surely pick them apart.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

Yes, the absence of Patrick put Sutton into a productive situation. Outside of him and Jeudy, the Broncos receivers include newly-acquired Denzel Mims, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Brandon Johnson. Sutton is entering year five as a Bronco and provides the only fantasy relevance in comparison to the others.