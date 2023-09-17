Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is no longer getting a timeshare and did not receive a carry in the 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions during Week 1. McKinnon was an option in the passing game and consistently on the field during passing downs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon was out on routes over dozen times against the Lions. He had two targets and hauled in one catch for 10 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

SIT

McKinnon is rostered in a large percentage of leagues, but it’s hard to see him getting a lot of production as long as Isiah Pacheco is starting and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting more opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

SIT

The only way McKinnon has value in a standard league is if he’s scoring a touchdown. That seems unlikely this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon is ranked RB43. One spot above him is Jacksonville’s short-yardage and red zone back Tank Bigsby, who might be able to get in the end zone. New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (RB39) wasn’t particularly productive, but he did catch five passes and get nine points in a PPR format.